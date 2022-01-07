UPDATE Portsmouth boss reveals latest over move for Swansea City striker and Lincoln City target

And the Pompey boss is convinced the Wales under-21 international has what it takes to get among the goals.

But Cowley stated he has not contacted the Championship striker’s club over the prospect of a January loan move for his services.

The News understands Cullen is on Pompey’s hit-list of potential attacking targets, as he makes an attacking recruit a January window priority.

The Swans’ academy graduate has made 37 senior appearances since making the second-tier breakthrough, but has returned just four goals in that time.

Cullen has also got 13 outings under his belt this season without hitting the back of the net, but Cowley doesn’t feel that’s an accurate reflection of his goal threat.

Despite that, Cowley is adamant there has been no move made for the Lincoln City target.

He said: ‘No, there’s not (been contact with Swansea) not over Cullen. No.

Swansea's Liam Cullen (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

‘He’s a player I know with good movement, energy and technical ability.

‘He hasn’t scored as many goals as he should for his quality.

‘But he will score goals, he will definitely score goals. If you look at his expected goals there’s goals in that boy. No doubt.

‘There’s a lot to like about him.

‘He’s an intelligent player, a really good presser and he’s a lot of characteristics we like in players.

‘But he’s a Swansea player and we have a huge respect for Russell Martin and the job he’s doing there.’

