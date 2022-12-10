News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

UPDATE: Portsmouth's powerful position over contracts of likes of ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, West Ham United and Sheffield United men

Pompey believe they are in a strong position when it comes to their swathe of out-of-contract players next summer.

By Jordan Cross
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The Blues have 14 players seeing deals come to a close at the end of the campaign, in addition to five loanee players currently at Fratton Park.

The News understands, however, Pompey hold on an option to extend the vast majority of those deals if they choose.

Hide Ad

The likes of Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson and Kieron Freeman all fall into that category.

Most Popular

That gives an element of control to Pompey when it comes to squad planning moving forward.

Because of that, Danny Cowley and the football operation should be able to avoid a repeat of the huge overhauls which have taken place in his first two summers at the club.

Hide Ad

Clark Robertson, Josh Oluwayemi, Michael Morrison, Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Jayden Reid and Harry Jewitt-White are the other players who are out of contract.

In addition Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman will see their third-year scholarships come to a close.

Hide Ad
From left: Jay Mingi, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis are among Pompey's out-of-contract players next summer.

Cowley has other pressing transfer considerations with the January window now just over three weeks from opening.

Hide Ad

Strengthening his squad and what happens with Pompey’s five existing loans will be the foremost consideration there.

Cowley explained securing the futures of those who are seen as part of the picture moving forward will then be the focus.

Hide Ad

And that will fall within the remit of new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Cowley said: ‘I would always like us to do our business as early as possible.

Hide Ad

‘It absolutely makes sense.

‘As soon as the January window shuts we need to be really attacking those decisions.

Hide Ad

‘I know Richard Hughes is in now and has a handle on the different contracts and players. It’s very much a work in progress.’

Read More
Qatar World Cup 2022: The fans proudly flying the flag for Portsmouth - in pictu...
Danny CowleyWest Ham UnitedSheffield UnitedNorwich CityPortsmouth