The Blues have 14 players seeing deals come to a close at the end of the campaign, in addition to five loanee players currently at Fratton Park.

The News understands, however, Pompey hold on an option to extend the vast majority of those deals if they choose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson and Kieron Freeman all fall into that category.

That gives an element of control to Pompey when it comes to squad planning moving forward.

Because of that, Danny Cowley and the football operation should be able to avoid a repeat of the huge overhauls which have taken place in his first two summers at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark Robertson, Josh Oluwayemi, Michael Morrison, Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Jayden Reid and Harry Jewitt-White are the other players who are out of contract.

In addition Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman will see their third-year scholarships come to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left: Jay Mingi, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis are among Pompey's out-of-contract players next summer.

Cowley has other pressing transfer considerations with the January window now just over three weeks from opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strengthening his squad and what happens with Pompey’s five existing loans will be the foremost consideration there.

Cowley explained securing the futures of those who are seen as part of the picture moving forward will then be the focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that will fall within the remit of new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Cowley said: ‘I would always like us to do our business as early as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It absolutely makes sense.

‘As soon as the January window shuts we need to be really attacking those decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad