UPDATE: Sporting director boils down on details of Portsmouth summer recruitment plans

And the sporting director has explained the club aren’t looking exclusive for young talent, as he gave more details of how the club will go about their transfer business.

Pompey have made it clear they are looking to bring in assets they can develop with a view to improving their value. That will naturally have a focus on younger talent, but Hughes explained that is not wholly the club’s market for the summer window.

The September arrival from Forest Green pointed to the right-back position where Pompey have the experience of Joe Rafferty and young potential of Zak Swanson, as an example of what they want to produce around the pitch.

He said: ‘We want good players. That’s the model - to bring in good players and create a balance among the squad where it’s not too many senior players or too many younger players. We want it in a sweet spot where there are people challenging for different positions on different pathways and progression.

‘The best way we could describe it at the minute is we’ve got Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson - both under contract as right-backs for next season. We’ve got Joe who’s been brilliant since coming back from injury, who’s made a real difference. Then we’ve got Zak Swanson, who’s a younger player who’s going to continue to develop and his aim is to compete and find a way to get into the team.

‘We have a senior player and talented younger player, that we hope can push each other on and achieve good things together. That’s what we’re trying to have across as many positions as we can. We want people who can compete against each other and make us better.’

Hughes believes the slight misconception around Pompey’s recruitment plans may stem from the work they carried out in January. That saw young talent recruited on a permanent basis in the shape of Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane.

Joe Rafferty, left, and Zak Swanson

Hughes added: It would look more prevalent in January (buying younger players) because we had a good core in the group, in terms of senior players. We felt it was important to add to that with players towards the younger age range. But what we’re continually trying to do is bring in players who help us get better. That’s whether it’s young players who are going to progress while they are with us, or players who are going to come in and make an instant impact.’

