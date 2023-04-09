News you can trust since 1877
Updated outcome predicted in Portsmouth’s hunt for the League One top six - gallery

An updated look at where Pompey are predicted to finish in the League One table based on the data experts

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

Pompey remain in with an outside shot of making the League One play-offs this season. They are currently five points off the top six with six games left of the season to play.

The Hampshire outfit drew 1-1 away at MK Dons this weekend. John Mousinho’s side took the lead after just 14 minutes through defender Connor Ogilvie but were reduced to 10 men before half-time after midfielder Joe Morrell was sent off. Their opponents then equalised in the second-half.

Here is a look at where Pompey are now predicted to finish in the third tier table based on FiveThirtyEight...

60 points

1. 12. Exeter

60 points

62 points

2. 11. Charlton

62 points

63 points

3. 10. Shrewsbury

63 points Photo: George Wood

72 points

4. 9. Portsmouth

72 points Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey