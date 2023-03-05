Pompey have their sights set on the play-offs still and remain in with a shout of making the top six

Pompey’s 1-0 over Cambridge United keeps their hopes of promotion alive. They are nine points off the play-offs and can close that gap even further if they can beat 6th place Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday night.

John Mousinho has brought the feel good factor back to Fratton Park and the 36-year-old has only lost two of his opening 10 games in charge since taking over in January from Danny Cowley. His side are unbeaten in their last five outings now.

Based on data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at where Pompey are predicted to finish in League One...

