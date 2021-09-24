Verdict: Why former Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray’s already impressing at Charlton while ex-Blues target Jayden Stockley’s scoring woes continue
Ex-Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s start to life at Charlton has been one of the few highlights of the Addicks’ underwhelming start to the 2021-22 season.
That’s according to journalist and Valley regular Sam Clarke, who can see already why the Scot established himself as a fans’ favourite at Fratton Park.
The hack also explained why former Blues target Jayden Stockley is yet to reach the goalscoring heights many expected of him following his move from Preston in the summer.
MacGillivray left Pompey this summer on a free transfer – following three years on the south coast.
The 28-year-old made 135 appearances for the Blues and joined the Addicks after being named The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season.
He has since made nine appearances for his new club, who currently sit 21st in the table with five points from eight games.
It’s been suggest MacGillivray struggled at the very start of his Charlton career.
However, the keeper has already rediscovered his best form and is starting to prove himself as one of the best shot stoppers in the league, according to Clarke.
He said: ‘After a shaky start in the initial couple of games, MacGillivray has really come into his own and shown why Pompey fans thought so highly of him.
‘On a number of occasions this season, he has stopped the score line from getting embarrassing.
‘He is one of very few who all Charlton fans can agree has been a shining light so far this season.’
Another talking point heading into tomorrow’s clash is the form of Stockley, whom the Blues were close to signing in the summer.
Pompey thought a deal was in the offing, only for the striker to opt for a return to The Valley after a loan spell there last term.
That came as a huge blow to the Blues.
However, Stockley is yet to find his scoring boots with a goal return of two in nine appearances so far.
Clarke, though, believes the way Charlton have set-up tactically this season hasn’t benefited the striker.
‘Many Charlton fans would agree Stockley hasn’t been performing badly,’ he said.
‘Any poor performances ha bseen due to the way he is being utilised.
‘Despite not at all being a one-dimensional striker, he is being used as if he is one.
‘We quickly resort to long hoof balls up to Stockley, and while he is fantastic at winning them, he has a lot more to his game and it soon becomes too easy to predict.’