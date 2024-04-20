Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho lauded the ‘incredible’ scenes as Pompey lifted the League One title on an afternoon of Fratton delirium.

The Blues boss and his champions celebrated an incredible campaign, as they lifted the third-tier silverware in front of exultant supporters after the clash with Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Mousinho admitted what unfolded will live long in the memory, following on from the drama of winning the title against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

The presentation took place in the wake of the game, after being given a guard of honour by Shaun Maloney’s Latics before kick-off.

Wigan ran out 2-1 winners to end Pompey’s 17-game winning run, but that was of little consequence to what followed next as the division’s top side were rewarded for their achievements this term.

Mousinho said: ‘It was brilliant to follow up Tuesday night with, but probably slightly calmer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The scenes were amazing. To thank everyone and do it with all with our families, kids and partners was very, very special.

‘Today was an incredible day and Tuesday will live long in the memories of everyone who shared in that. To have these two occasions back to back in the week is very special.

‘In football, as Portsmouth fans know, there are very few moments where you can actually properly celebrate.

‘People have had their heartache here and as players, you can go through a 15 or 20-year career and never have a promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘These boys have not only got a promotion but won a league. To be able to say that is something they should savour.’

It’s been a special period for everyone associated with Pompey, as a city united in celebration at its football club’s achievements.

Now Mousinho has called on his players to use the events of recent days as a catalyst to g on to further success in their careers.

Mousinho added: ‘The boys should use this to motivate themselves and make sure they don’t have too many seasons in their career when they end up in mid-table.

‘I think it’s a good thing for the lads to bottle up and remember what it’s like to mount a campaign like this.