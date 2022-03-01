'Vindication ... 'Not one I thought we'd win' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to victory over Oxford United

George Hirst netted Pompey's second against Oxford United. Picture: Barry Zee

After conceding in the third minute from Marcus Browne’s strike, supporters may have been forgiven for fearing the worst.

But Danny Cowley’s side produced a sensational comeback for the second consecutive match, as goals from Sean Raggett, George Hirst, and Hayden Carter secured three points – despite Luke McNally’s effort increasing the nerves around Fratton Park in the latter stages.

Here’s how Blues supporters reacted online

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Great win! Keep going!

@MattGailbraith: Love to see it!

@PFCBOY19: I love you

@84Knight: Would have taken 4 points from the last 2 games, but would have expected them to come the opposite way around.

Decent performance tonight until 70mins and then sat back needlessly and made it harder than it needed to be.

@RoryPeter7: Huge win.

@BigGreggerr: Vindication.

@sebreilly84: Superb result!

@AtlGorillaTalk: This was not one I thought we would win, especially after going down a goal in the 3rd minute. Three points is good!

Message From the Editor