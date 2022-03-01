'Vindication ... 'Not one I thought we'd win' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to victory over Oxford United
The Fratton faithful’s verdict is in from Pompey’s excellent victory over Oxford United tonight.
After conceding in the third minute from Marcus Browne’s strike, supporters may have been forgiven for fearing the worst.
But Danny Cowley’s side produced a sensational comeback for the second consecutive match, as goals from Sean Raggett, George Hirst, and Hayden Carter secured three points – despite Luke McNally’s effort increasing the nerves around Fratton Park in the latter stages.
Here’s how Blues supporters reacted online
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Great win! Keep going!
@MattGailbraith: Love to see it!
@PFCBOY19: I love you
@84Knight: Would have taken 4 points from the last 2 games, but would have expected them to come the opposite way around.
Decent performance tonight until 70mins and then sat back needlessly and made it harder than it needed to be.
@RoryPeter7: Huge win.
@BigGreggerr: Vindication.
@sebreilly84: Superb result!
@AtlGorillaTalk: This was not one I thought we would win, especially after going down a goal in the 3rd minute. Three points is good!
