The man who guided the Blues to the Premier League and FA Cup glory has spoken of his stupidity as deciding to leave Fratton Park for fierce rivals Southampton in 2004.

And Redknapp has lifted the lid on what unfolded as he returned to collect the freedom of the city - days after leaving to join Spurs in 2008.

The 75-year-old revealed he was left fearing for his safety when infamously joining Southampton, as he was confronted by burly road workers from Portsmouth carrying pickaxes.

Redknapp, renowned for his skills as a raconteur, told The Harry Redknapp Show: ‘I left and went to Southampton - how stupid!

‘To leave Portsmouth, and the hatred between the two teams was just incredible.

‘I’d had a row with Milan Mandaric and walked out - a week later I was managing Southampton.

‘I never realised how bad it was, it wasn’t fun - believe you me.

Harry Redknapp is heckled as he receives the freedom of the city in 2008. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

‘My first day at the training ground, I turn up at Southampton’s training ground and the first morning there was a T junction.

‘I had to stop there because the training ground was on the right and there are about 10 blokes digging the road from Portsmouth.

‘They are waiting for me and they’re all big.

‘Well Pompey people can be quite tough - you don’t mess around with Pompey boys.

‘They’ve all written (signs) with Judas *******, they’ve all got pickaxes and they are waiting for me.

‘Every day for the first two weeks they were there. Then after two weeks they’d gone - thank god!’

Redknapp recounted the tinderbox atmosphere when he was honoured at the Portsmouth Guildhall in October 2008 - after his Spurs departure.

Pompey fans heckled their former manager as he was given the freedom of the city.

Redknapp added: ‘When I got the freedom of the city - I’d left the day before and I’d gone to Tottenham.

‘That was the biggest nightmare ever!

‘On the Monday, I was getting the freedom of the city of Portsmouth - but on the Saturday I leave!

‘I manage Tottenham on the Sunday for the first time, and we beat Bolton.

‘Then on the Monday I had to go back to Portsmouth, who I’d left two days earlier, to get the freedom of the city.

‘There’s people up in the public gallery, saying you Judas *******.

‘I’m sitting with all the dignitaries and then a couple of the players turn up, I think they were throwing eggs at the coach!

