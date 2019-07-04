Wantaway keeper Luke McGee will not be included on Pompey’s tour to Ireland.

The 23-year-old is keen to quit Fratton Park for regular first-team football after losing his place to Craig MacGillivray.

Formerly Kenny Jackett’s first choice, the ex-Spurs man featured just five times last season.

McGee, who had periods sidelined through injury, also saw Alex Bass overtake him on the bench during the second half of the campaign.

At the end of last season, the keeper informed Jackett of his desire to seek football elsewhere, although Pompey’s boss insists he has yet to receive interest.

MacGillivray and Bass will be the two keepers travelling to Dublin on Sunday for a six-day stay.

In the meantime, McGee is to remain at the Blues’ Hilsea training base to maintain fitness.

Jackett said: ‘There’s hasn't really been interest in Luke.

’As I said last season, he is keen to play first-team football, it’s really about somebody coming in for him – and it hasn’t happened yet.

‘There’s nothing wrong with having three goalkeepers, that’s quite comfortable to me, but when the games start it becomes difficult.

‘We are taking two keepers to Dublin, but Luke won't be one of them. Instead he remain here and train.

‘There will be 23 players going, which is two per position, and then one spare player who generally is a young lad who is an outfield player.

‘That is because, rather than a goalkeeper, that spare player can come on for 45 minutes. There is always somebody who feels tired or gets a bit of a knock.

‘That's no reflection on what Luke has done, just the need for two on the pitch for every position.

‘Luke has played quite a lot of league games and his preference is to go and play, but nobody has come in for him yet and nothing has happened.

‘So he must keep training, keep working and keep trying to shift one of the other two.’

Pompey have seven summer friendlies lined-up, including Wednesday’s opener against Irish side UCD (5pm).

There is also a behind-closed-doors game at Brighton’s training ground.

And Jackett admits he would have difficulty using three goalkeepers during that period of fixtures.

He added: ‘In pre-season there are the first-team games, with a Portsmouth XI for the Tuesday games.

‘But you soon get to the stage where you want your team. Keepers are no different to outfield players, but without injuries it’s hard to get them in.

‘It’s pretty easy in our schedule and our programme to give two keepers enough time, but to give three keepers matches is tough.’