Pompey exited the Papa Johns Trophy with a 1-0 defeat to Bolton.
Check out our player ratings from the disappointing result from the University of Bolton Stadium.
1. Josh Griffiths - 6
Couldn’t do much to deny Bodvarsson’s strike and remained relatively quiet throughout.
2. Zak Swanson - 5
(Replaced by Kieron Freeman on 64 minutes) Despite his impressive display against Spurs, he was far from his best and his costly error led to Bodvarsson’s opener.
3. Sean Raggett - 7 MOTM
Came to the rescue on the stroke of half time to deny Beck a game-changing second. Had a strong partnership at the back with Ogilvie.
4. Connor Ogilvie - 6
Wasn’t as strong as we’re used to seeing from him but did a solid job covering at the heart of defence.
