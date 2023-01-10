News you can trust since 1877
The player ratings from Pompey's 1-0 defeat at Bolton are in.

'Was far from his best...a real driving force...petered out' - Portsmouth player ratings from 1-0 defeat to Bolton

Pompey exited the Papa Johns Trophy with a 1-0 defeat to Bolton.

By Pepe Lacey
2 hours ago

Check out our player ratings from the disappointing result from the University of Bolton Stadium.

1. Josh Griffiths - 6

Couldn’t do much to deny Bodvarsson’s strike and remained relatively quiet throughout.

Photo: NationalWorld

2. Zak Swanson - 5

(Replaced by Kieron Freeman on 64 minutes) Despite his impressive display against Spurs, he was far from his best and his costly error led to Bodvarsson’s opener.

Photo: National World

3. Sean Raggett - 7 MOTM

Came to the rescue on the stroke of half time to deny Beck a game-changing second. Had a strong partnership at the back with Ogilvie.

Photo: NationalWorld

4. Connor Ogilvie - 6

Wasn’t as strong as we’re used to seeing from him but did a solid job covering at the heart of defence.

Photo: National World

