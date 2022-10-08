'Waste of time... sort the back-line out... painful watch' - Portsmouth fans react to Fleetwood result

And it seems as if the feelgood factor that had been a feature of the season to date is showing signs of cracking.

The frustrating draw is the Blues’ third league game without a win, while leaders Plymouth (31 points) are all of a sudden nine points clear.

Pompey do have two games in hand on the Pilgrims and second-placed Ipswich (30).

Pompey endured a frustrating afternoon at Fratton Park against Fleetwood.

But there’s concerns to be aired among the Fratton faithful.

Here’s a selection of the frustrations that have emerged.

@Mourby: Waste of time. I don’t understand why Swanson isn’t starting. Rubbish subs for me.

Jacobs is a game changer with his creativity.

Weekend ruined, cheers #Pompey.

@Samalaaarr: Had enough chances to be out of sight first half, didn’t get going second half.

@J_Tate1898: Games like this will decide whether we go up or not. Give Swanson a start and maybe try get a better keeper in for January

@davesargent: Pompey really have to learn how to beat these shit teams.

Fleetwood just slowed everything down and spoiled the game.

None of our boys had a good game today, a little creative spark would have opened them up, but that spark was left on the bench.

@MarkDangerNagle: Love the Cowleys but we have to show more ambition from full back positions.

Also, where was Jacobs today?

@glendingleberry: need to sort the back line out ASAP.

@ian_waterfall: Slow, no urgency, not a shot at goal in the second half.

League One again next year, loanees and no leader in or of the pitch.

@debojono: Painful watch.

@MarkRoser9: Only 1 loss in 12 which is good but we struggle when pressure on and always drop points to teams we have to beat if we wanna go up.

Fleetwood did enough but Ogiville has to go to lb and Swanson rb.

Pigot started well at start season now seems out of favour. Top 2 pulling away.

@84Knight: Not good enough. So many draws.

