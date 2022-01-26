Watch as Portsmouth keeper makes wonder save on man-of-the-match Bradford City debut against Walsall

The Pompey keeper immediately ingratiated himself with the Bantams fans as he delivered a man-of-the-match display in his side’s 2-1 success at Walsall.

The 23-year-old’s loan move to Derek Adams’ side was confirmed on Monday, with a debut following at the Bescot Stadium.

And he was quickly gaining the plaudits, taking a central role in a win which reignited Bradford’s play-off hopes.

Bass first drew applause for a fine fingertip stop to deny Walsall’s Josh Labadie in the 27th minute.

But jaws were left on the floor on the stroke of half-time as the Blues academy graduate produced a stop already being touted as the save of the season.

Walsall fans were left wondering quite how Bass managed to keep the ball out of the net, as he flung himself across goal to make an incredible point-blank stop to deny former Pompey loanee Conor Wilkinson from his close-range header.

It took a heavily deflected finish to finally beat the Pompey man, as George Miller cancelled out Matt Daly’s opener in the 57h minute.

Alex Bass on his Bradford debut. Pic: Thomas Gadd

But Bradford completed a late smash and grab through Andy Cook’s 88th minute, to see Matt Taylor’s side finish up empty handed after clocking up 16 shots and having 67 per cent possession.

Former Plymouth boss was full of praise for Bass’ performance after the game.