Watch brilliant Colby Bishop header as Portsmouth striker nets 20th League One goal of season against Derby

Colby Bishop’s wait for his 20th league goal of the season is finally over.

By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The striker had been stuck on 19 League One goals for the Blues since the 2-2 draw with Port Vale on March 25.

Many wondered whether he would reach the milestone as Pompey’s play-off hopes faded before officially coming to an end against Accrington last time.

However, after six successive blanks in front of goal, the 26-year-old found himself back on the scoresheet as John Mousinho’s side scored against the run of play to take the lead at Derby's Pride Park today.

He peeled off his marker to head home Joe Morrell’s pinpoint delivery to the back post. His 24th-minute header sent the 3,200-plus in the away end at Pride Park wild and subsequently quietened the home fans who still have ambitions of making the play-offs.

Here’s the goal thanks to

Pompey in Canberra (@pompey_in).

Colby Bishop, left, celebrates his goal against Derby with Joe Morrell, who provided the assist.Colby Bishop, left, celebrates his goal against Derby with Joe Morrell, who provided the assist.
Colby Bishop, left, celebrates his goal against Derby with Joe Morrell, who provided the assist.
