WATCH: Jubilant scenes as crowd storms the pitch at Fratton Park after Pompey are crowned League One champions
and live on Freeview channel 276
A nail biting 3-2 victory over Barnsley saw Pompey secure both promotion and the League One title - leading to excited fans running onto the pitch after the final whistle to express their joy.
To see the scenes at Fratton Park this evening watch the video embedded in this story.
Pompey looked set to be frustrated in their search for the single point they needed in order to make certain of promotion when Devante Cole gave Barnsley an early lead then John McAtee restored the visitors’ lead after Kusini Yengi’s equaliser.
But Bishop levelled from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute and Shaughnessy headed in from a corner six minutes later to put the seal on Pompey’s promotion party.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.