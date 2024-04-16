Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nail biting 3-2 victory over Barnsley saw Pompey secure both promotion and the League One title - leading to excited fans running onto the pitch after the final whistle to express their joy.

Pompey looked set to be frustrated in their search for the single point they needed in order to make certain of promotion when Devante Cole gave Barnsley an early lead then John McAtee restored the visitors’ lead after Kusini Yengi’s equaliser.