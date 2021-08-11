Watch former Portsmouth academy youngster give hysterical viral interview after return to pro ranks with League One rivals

Tommy Leigh, right, celebrates cup success at Fratton Park as a youngster. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (131225-1)

Former Pompey academy talent Tommy Leigh has served up an hysterical discussion on his football journey, after completing a meteoric rise to League One with Accrington Stanley this summer.

The midfielder delivered a wind-assisted chat with BBC Radio Lancashire this week, as he reflected on his voyage into the pro ranks after being shown the door at Fratton Park.

Leigh lets rip as he told how he was shown the door at PO4, before making his way to Bognor via Baffins Milton Rovers.

John Coleman swooped this summer to take the former Priory School studen to the Crown Ground, leading to the inadvertently comical chat.

Those listening carefully at 0.20sec and 1min56sec will realise exactly why the video has gone viral - and now been viewed 1.1m times.

It’s worth noting Leigh has taken to social media to deny he’s the guilty party - but The News understands he did, in fact, suffer from a case of fart failure….

Tommy Leigh in action for Bognor

For the record here’s what Leigh had to say on his Accy move.

He said: ‘Two years ago, would I have thought I’d be here? Probably not.

‘But I’ve worked my hardest to get here and now the opportunity is here it’s brilliant really.

‘When I was at Pompey when I was younger, I got released and to be honest it hurt a lot.

‘I didn’t really know what to do, but when I got released I kept going, working haed and the opportunity came when I was I 21.

‘Now I’m here playing for Accrington Stanley - it’s brilliant.’

‘You get a lot of help from parents and your older mates, but its tough if you get released when you’re younger.

‘You lose hope on yourself, but you’ve got to try and forget about it and concentrate on now. That’s what I’ve done.’

