WATCH incredible scenes as Portsmouth lift League One title!
Fratton Park was today exultant as Pompey lifted the League One title.
Incredible scenes followed the meeting with Wigan Athletic as the Fratton faithful saluted their heroes and skipper Marlon Pack lifted the silverware aloft.
Watch the the heroes of the 2023-24 season introduced to the celebrating crowd before the celebrations got started as Pompey lifted the trophy.
