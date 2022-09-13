Watch: Pompey observe minute's silence and sing National Anthem as club and fans pay their respects to late Queen ahead of Burton game
This is the moment Pompey fans, players, management staff and officials joined forces to pay their respect to The Queen.
Until tonight, all associated with the Blues had been denied the chance to publically mark the now former Monarch’s sad passing last Thursday.
Following a decision made by both the Premier League and EFL, Saturday’s trip to Barnsley was postponed following the announcement of the Queen’s death as the nation began 10 days of mourning.
But with football returning tonight, with Pompey resuming League One duties at Burton, clubs finally got their chance to officially pay homage to the late Elizabeth II.
Flags at the Pirelli Stadium were flown at half-mast, while all match-day participants wore black armbands.
However, the most poignant tributes on show were the impeccably served minute’s silence and the rousing rendition of God Save the King that was sung, as Pompey and Burton fans also showed their allegiance to the newly installed King, Charles IiI.
Both provided spine-tingling moments as the Blues joined forces with their hosts to mark a significant moment in the nation’s history.
And Pompey, who are aptly wearing black tonight. did the late Queen and her successor proud by fully engaging in both monumental moments.