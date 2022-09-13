Until tonight, all associated with the Blues had been denied the chance to publically mark the now former Monarch’s sad passing last Thursday.

Following a decision made by both the Premier League and EFL, Saturday’s trip to Barnsley was postponed following the announcement of the Queen’s death as the nation began 10 days of mourning.

But with football returning tonight, with Pompey resuming League One duties at Burton, clubs finally got their chance to officially pay homage to the late Elizabeth II.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley, centre, along with his coaching staff and substitutes observe a minute's silence in respect of the late Queen ahead of tonight's game against Burton at the Pirelli Stadium Picture: Simon Davies.

Flags at the Pirelli Stadium were flown at half-mast, while all match-day participants wore black armbands.

However, the most poignant tributes on show were the impeccably served minute’s silence and the rousing rendition of God Save the King that was sung, as Pompey and Burton fans also showed their allegiance to the newly installed King, Charles IiI.

Both provided spine-tingling moments as the Blues joined forces with their hosts to mark a significant moment in the nation’s history.