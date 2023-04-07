News you can trust since 1877
Watch: Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell sees red in crucial trip to MK Dons - plus the Blues verdict on controversial incident

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to Joe Morrell’s red card against MK Dons.

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

The Blues midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Carl Brook for an incident involving Dons counterpart Daniel Harvie on 39 minutes.

The Wales international was dismissed for violent conduct after looking like he headbutted the home defender following a corner – although iFollow footage is inconclusive.

That’s after Harvie and Morrell fell over, with the Dons man having his Pompey opponent in a headlock.

Brook was consulted by one of his assistants before brandishing Morrell his second red card of the season.

John Mousinho’s side were leading 1-0 at the time thanks to Connor Ogilive’s 14th-minute opener – a lead they took into the break.

Here’s what’s been said on Twitter as Blues supporters debate the incident.

@jmcclaf: How does the ref see anything through all those players? Have looked numerous times and I still can't tell so how did he with one look (or did players surround him?) #Pompey

Pompey midfield heads back to the dressing following his first-half red cardPompey midfield heads back to the dressing following his first-half red card
@ghm67: Shocking refereeing at MK Dons.

@mark11s: More or a head lean in than a head butt however you can't give refs any excuse to give themselves a bit of limelight #Pompey.

@davesargent: Joe Morrell thinking he’s Scrappy Doo again. Love him as a player but what a bloody melt.

@melatonii: Morrell is an idiot. Too much of a liability with red cards #Pompey.

@MattWilk0: Joe Morrell gets fouled, gets the free kick, then gets sent off bc he’s too good for this tinpot stadium, Fairs #Pompey

@smellmypompey: Surely we appeal that, seen it back on ifollow and he doesn’t do anything #Pompey.

@strikkwithtwok: What did Morrell do???

@NicolaUpfield: What the chuff has Joe been sent off for #Pompey?

