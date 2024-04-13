Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The promotion party was put on ice after the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

But that didn’t stop the 2,600 travelling Pompey fans from lapping up the occasion, as their team moved to within a point of promotion at the Toughsheet Stadium.

They saluted their players, who, in turn, showed their appreciation for the show of force they produced from the South Stand.