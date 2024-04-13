WATCH Portsmouth's 2,600 partying faithful salute players after Bolton Wanderers show of force
The promotion party was put on ice after the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.
But that didn’t stop the 2,600 travelling Pompey fans from lapping up the occasion, as their team moved to within a point of promotion at the Toughsheet Stadium.
They saluted their players, who, in turn, showed their appreciation for the show of force they produced from the South Stand.
Check out our full-time video as the Chimes rang out at Bolton’s home on another hugely positive afternoon for the Blues.
