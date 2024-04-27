WATCH the post-match celebrations as Portsmouth party with faithful at Lincoln City
It was the perfect League One send-off at Sincil Bank today.
Pompey boss John Mousinho and his players delivered a 2-0 win at Lincoln, as their title-winning campaign came to a close.
Then the heroes of a superb League One season, staff and their head coach joined the 1,006 travelling fans in celebration of the victory and a term which will never be forgotten.
Watch the brilliant post-match scenes here with our video as the party unfolded after the final whistle.
