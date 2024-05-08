Watch: Wonderful times, wonderful memories - relive Portsmouth's stunning title season

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 8th May 2024, 19:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pompey are back in the Championship after a stunning season which saw them crowned champions.

A haul of 97 points and just five defeats earned John Mousinho’s all-conquering side the League One title and promotion in some style, culminating in those memorable Southsea Common celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
John Mousinho believes the time is right for Sean Raggett to leave Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho believes the time is right for Sean Raggett to leave Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho believes the time is right for Sean Raggett to leave Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

We have created a documentary to mark a campaign which has entered Blues folklore, containing video footage along with interviews with skipper Marlon Pack, chairman Michael Eisner and others.

It’s a fitting tribute to a wonderful 2023-24 which brought a smile to a city and helped capture a new generation of Pompey supporter.

And you can watch Pompey: We Are The Champions in full here...

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.