Watch: Wonderful times, wonderful memories - relive Portsmouth's stunning title season
Pompey are back in the Championship after a stunning season which saw them crowned champions.
A haul of 97 points and just five defeats earned John Mousinho’s all-conquering side the League One title and promotion in some style, culminating in those memorable Southsea Common celebrations.
We have created a documentary to mark a campaign which has entered Blues folklore, containing video footage along with interviews with skipper Marlon Pack, chairman Michael Eisner and others.
It’s a fitting tribute to a wonderful 2023-24 which brought a smile to a city and helped capture a new generation of Pompey supporter.
And you can watch Pompey: We Are The Champions in full here...
