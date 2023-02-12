@HarvMarksy: One day that’ll be us celebrating like that at full time and being excited for football again. It might be a long way away. But one day it’ll be us.

There’s been no excitement or enjoyment for about three to four years now. Pre covid. Miserable life.

@jcoles1990: How have we fallen so far? Plymouth got promoted with us to League One, and in that time they’ve been relegated, come back up and they’re light years ahead of us. It’s insane.

@PeanutPompey: 47 years a fan & watching us go backwards in quality...again.

Think I am ready to retire from this increasingly expensive way to be disappointed. Seen some highs, seen far more lows, now it's just a chore. Shame.

Blue for life but now I will just listen for results. I'm beaten.

@pompeypaul72: Another wasted season for Pompey SEVENTH successive season in League One (unless relegated) come August.

Pompey fans react to Plymouth defeat.

Unacceptable lack of ambition and most importantly, quality.

@RobDean72452428: Being a Pompey fan is like being in the Truman Show.

@GlynTookey: I still laugh that some people think we have play-off chances. Talk about ĺiving in hope. Our play-off chances ended a long time ago. We are an average team in League One.

@HazzaTWood96: I'm not expecting promotion but here's hoping we'll reach the play-offs at least and that should give the Fratton Faithful something to cheer about hopefully.

If not and like this season, everyone at Pompey will need to take a long hard look at themselves, PUP.

@RoryMcCarthy97: Josh Oluwayemi kept these boys in with a chance today, if he works on his distribution he could be a top level keeper to be honest.

@DinFiniteLoop: It’s sad to say but with the mediocre Pompey squad being shown for what it is now, any misgivings about the Cowley’s going are surely over.

Fingers crossed the remaining fixtures can be used to good effect by John Mousinho to prepare us for next season.