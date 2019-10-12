Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on the Blues’ goalless draw against Gillingham.

Kenny Jackett’s side had a number of chances to claim the win at Fratton Park but were unable to break the deadlock as the visitors succeeded in frustrating their efforts.

Here’s what fans on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The New had to say...

Richard Price

Gillingham played for a draw and had no threat; Pompey huffed, puffed and always failed with the final ball.

We had a couple of shots that were saved – one hit the post.

Jamie Rex

Did Gillingham come to play football or just wrestle and fall over?

Luke Ellis

We are going backwards. It’s more boring than watching dried paint dry.

Richard Knight

That was neither football nor entertaining. Absolutely cheesed off with seeing what is being served up at Fratton Park.

Steven Lee

Not much between the teams and nothing special about either.

Marquis and Harrison have to start together and Cannon in for Close for me next week.

Teresa Moor

First half we showed some promise but totally dire in the second. Hate to pick on players but looked better without Curtis.

I don’t think I can take anymore of this type of football.

Hugh Skilling

Average, no creativity. Like watching paint dry.

Paul Spencer

After an okay first half, an awful second. Can’t see it getting any better soon.

No creative midfield, feel sorry for Marquis and Harrison, no service at all.

Alan Chandler

Plenty of effort but little attacking quality against a very average but determined team.