The summer signing was handed a first league start in his favoured left-back role for the Blues’ clash with Lincoln.

Deputising for Connor Ogilvie, who is sidelined by a groin problem, Sparkes’ mistake four minutes into his outing enabled the visitors to break the deadlock.

However, the 22-year-old subsequently recovered his composure to produce an excellent left-wing cross headed home by Regan Poole for the winner in the 2-1 success.

Sparkes has featured in all 12 off the Blues’ matches this season, of which five have been starts.

And Mousinho has been encouraged by the ex-Exeter man’s early impact.

He told The News: ‘I am never going to have a pop at the lads for giving the ball away, it’s part of the game and plenty of them gave the ball away and weren’t punished.

‘We needed Jack to pick his confidence up and put that ball in, which he also did in the second half when he came out really positive and put a couple of great balls into the box.

Jack Sparkes marked his first Pompey league start at left-back with an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Naturally confidence is going to be hit after what happened early on, it’s one of the things we spoke to him at half-time about.

‘The message to Sparksie was don’t worry about it, we are not bothered, if you give the ball away, so what, it happens, you can't be playing in fear – and you saw the impact he had playing in the second half.

‘He has a real wand of a left foot and he’s got to keep improving, we need to keep working on plenty with Jack, but I was really, really pleased with him on his first league start at left-back for us.

‘I thought he was really, really good. He had an impact on the game with his assist, then came out in the second half and was positive while dealing with a tricky customer.

‘Reeco coming back here would have wanted to do really well playing on that side as a 10 and he’s always a threat.

‘But, for large parts, I thought Sparksie dealt with him really well.’

At this stage it appears Ogilvie will once again be absent from Pompey’s trip to Wigan on Saturday.

That will mark successive starts at left-back for Sparkes – for the first time in his Fratton Park career.

Mousinho added: ‘Connor wasn’t able to make it against Lincoln.

‘It was pretty obvious on Friday when we did all the strength testing that he was still struggling with a groin strain. It’s nothing too serious, but it’s probably touch and go for Wigan.