Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Bounce around if you’re top of the league!’.

That was the delirious cry from the travelling Pompey faithful, as their team moved a giant step closer to the Championship at Wycombe.

Tickets in the away end were like gold dust, as all 1,840 seats were snapped up in quick time.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the reason why was clear, as the partying Blues faithful carried their team to another massive three points in the 3-1 success.

There was the full gambit of promotion chants belted out with gusto on the full-time whistle, as John Mousinho’s players saluted the show of force with the Chimes echoing around the Buckinghamshire afternoon.