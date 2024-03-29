‘We are top of the league!’: WATCH as 2,000 Portsmouth faithful party with their heroes at Wycombe
‘Bounce around if you’re top of the league!’.
That was the delirious cry from the travelling Pompey faithful, as their team moved a giant step closer to the Championship at Wycombe.
Tickets in the away end were like gold dust, as all 1,840 seats were snapped up in quick time.
And the reason why was clear, as the partying Blues faithful carried their team to another massive three points in the 3-1 success.
There was the full gambit of promotion chants belted out with gusto on the full-time whistle, as John Mousinho’s players saluted the show of force with the Chimes echoing around the Buckinghamshire afternoon.
Watch the full-time video here as the vibrant scenes were captured in all their glory.
