Since his launch last November, ChatGPT has caused quite the stir with its Al able to produce thousands of words of content per second.

Using ‘deep-learning’ algorithms to respond in a human-like fashion, the idea is the application can speed up writing and computer coding tasks.

Among its abilities is to articulate in the style of any writer from Shakespeare to Irvine Welsh - or even a sports writer for the Portsmouth News.

So as the hunt for a new head coach nears a conclusion, we decided to put AI to the test to find out who is set to succeed Danny Cowley.

The results are interesting and suggest the computers may not be taking over on the Pompey beat just yet…

Here’s what ChatGPT had to say:

‘Portsmouth, England - Portsmouth Football Club has announced that they are in the process of searching for a new manager, following the recent resignation of Danny Cowley.

From left, Karl Robinson, Lee Bowyer, Gareth Southgate and Paul Cook.

‘Speculation has been rampant among fans and media as to who will take over the helm at Fratton Park. Many names have been mentioned as potential candidates, including former Portsmouth player and current assistant manager Joe Gallen, ex-Bristol City manager Lee Johnson, and even England manager Gareth Southgate.

‘One of the names that has been mentioned as a potential candidate is Paul Cook, who has previously managed Portsmouth and led the team to promotion from League Two in the 2016-2017 season. Other names being considered include current Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.