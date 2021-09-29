Lee Johnson. Picture by FRANK REID.

The Black Cats flexed their muscle in ominous fashion ahead of their arrival at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Johnson believes you can see the work his team’s putting in is now beginning to pay off.

He told the Sunderland Echo: ‘I'm proud as punch really, for the whole club.

‘I thought we were excellent and the lads who came in did the business. We were a threat all game and I think anyone would have found it tough to play against us today.

‘We arguably could have had a couple more.

‘We've still got loads to improve on but you can start to see that cohesion coming in now.’

Meanwhile, Paul Cook believes Ipswich are beginning to look the force many felt they would be this season, after hammering Doncaster 6-0 at Portman Road.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘We've been fighting to be come a team and tonight is probably the first time we looked a team.

‘There was a spell at 2-0 where we under a bit of pressure and we were wobbling, 100 per cent, but this team has got that resilience now. And we clearly carry that goal threat.

‘It looked like we had players who enjoyed playing with each other. It looked like we're getting relationships built.’

Oxford continued the goal frenzy in League One as they smashed Accrington 5-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

Wigan were knocked off top by Sunderland as they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday, with Max Power scoring an unfortunate 25-yard own goal.

Owls boss Darren Moore told Yorkshire Live: ‘It was a good three points. I thought we were spot on again.

‘I thought it was a performance in the direction that we want to go. The team is getting stronger and fitter as the weeks go by. It was a good team performance.

‘Four points from two tough away games; I think the players deserve credit.’

In other results last night, Rotherham were 3-0 winners over AFC Wimbledon while Wycombe grabbed a 2-1 success at Shrewsbury.

A hat-trick from summer Pompey target Scott Twine wasn’t enough to give MK Dons victory against Fleetwood, as their four-game winning run at home came to a close after a 3-3 draw.