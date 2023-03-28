Ephron Mason-Clarke found himself linked with a move to Fratton Park, after an excellent breakout season for Barnet.

This had seen the winger score six goals in the National League for the Bees, which prompted interest from both the Blues and Peterborough.

The Fratton Park outfit were later believed to have had several bids knocked back by the non-leaguers, before they eventually called off their pursuit to concentrate on alternative options.

But just five-days before the close of the transfer window, the Posh would go on to announce the signing of Mason-Clark for an undisclosed fee.

Following his summer move, the winger has since scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 36 outings in all competitions at London Road this term.

While the Blues scrambled for other alternatives in the closing days of the market, Cowley eventually signed Josh Koroma, who joined on loan from Huddersfield on deadline day.

But the former Fratton boss has opened up on his desire to recruit Mason-Clark during his time at PO4.

In an appearance on the EFL Show on talkSPORT 2 on Monday night, he said: ‘Mason-Clark was a boy we were desperate to sign at Pompey.

‘We did everything we could to get him to Pompey in the summer. We were really excited about him.

‘Simon Bassey, who was one of our coaches, had worked with him at Barnet and spoke so well of him.

‘We thought he’d be a really good one and add to what we had there and really compliment what we had.

‘Unfortunately, Peterborough just pipped us but he’s done brilliantly.

‘He’s been a real threat, particularly with assists, so it was good to see him on the scoresheet on Saturday.’

Despite Koroma arriving on loan on deadline day, his season-long stay was cut short prematurely by the Blues in January.

It came after a disappointing spell at Fratton Park, which saw him net five goals and register three assists in 29 outings.

