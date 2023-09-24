‘We did it, Portsmouth’: fans play their part on and off the pitch on Lincoln City day to savour
We did it, #Pompey fans.
@donaldvass
Incredible to think that from the start of Jimmy Dickinsons playing career to the end of Alan Knights playing career they spanned 54 unbroken years of service to #Pompey between them. Fitting to see Alan involved today at the unveiling.
@AndyFord33107
7 times we’ve gone behind. 7 times we’ve come back. Portsmouth FC, we’ve got plans.
@PompeyViking62
Have to say even when we conceded the early goal, the crowd as always responded straight away which lifted the players. The crowd noise throughout the ground start to finish. Frustrating moments with the slow play from Lincoln. 3 pts and still top of the league #pompey
@DDeane41
Pompey are on 19 points from 9 matches Top of the League One table Unbeaten since 11th March 2023 Unbeaten in 20 League One matches (W9D11- 38 points- 1.9 PPG) Scored 9 goals in the last four. 8 points from losing positions this season.
@ftfcknappers
How many of the “take Morrell off if he gets a yellow card” lot would have actually taken him off after 71 minutes? Outstanding today I thought. #Pompey
@dinste1
Pompey are either gunna make a couple of million £ off Regan Poole or get promoted What a player. Feels similar to Matt Clarke and Adam Webster. Rich Hughes, take a bow #Pompey
@Sammstone10
Fair play to all involved. The statue is perfect #pompey
@djliamh
Bout 6 1/2 today. Need to find ways to be a lot more dangerous offensively. Going to be loads of teams like Lincoln. So have to find ways to kill teams off
@surreypomp
Pompey comfortable even if the score line was a close one. Poole immense as ever and showing he was worthy of the step up from Lincoln. Norris to Colby to Lane worked an absolute treat! 10 points out of 12 in a tough month. Up the blues #Pompey
@ITKKeith