And the head coach is convinced the 20-year-old’s best is still to come in a Blues shirt.

The Norwich loanee is one of just two players to have featured in all 16 matches so far this term, in all competitions.

The other is left-back Jack Sparkes, who is enjoying an impressive run in the side in the injury absence of Connor Ogilvie.

Despite his age and experience, Kamara has established himself as a fixture on the left-hand side of midfield, starting seven of the last eight games, while has totalled two goals and three assists.

And Mousinho is delighted how the attacker has adjusted in his first spell away from Carrow Road.

He told The News: ‘Abu has come in and shown tremendous versatility in four different positions. He’s been a right winger, had a stint playing up top against Fulham Under-21s, as a 10, and, more predominantly, a left winger.

‘He came in against Leyton Orient and struggled a bit by his own admission, but since then has been improving game on game and looking a really good proposition out there.

‘Athletically, Abu’s profile is 6ft 2-3in, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s brave as well, if you have a look at stats for aerial challenges, he puts his head in where it hurts.

‘Yet for all the tributes I’ve just listed defensively, we know he has a huge amount of skill going forward and there is still plenty more to come from him particularly, when coming in off the right like that goal against Gillingham.

‘Once he gets a few more pictures in terms of what he wants to do coming in off the left or going down the outside, we will see a player that continually improves.

‘A real hallmark of every appearance we’ve had so far from Abu is he has affected games, whether it’s with goals, assists or being creative in the build-up to goals.

‘And we’ve had no doubts about starting him for games – and big games as well.’

Injury to Anthony Scully has, of course, eased the competition on the left flank, with Kamara capitalising.

Now having started 11 matches, with five off the bench, the youngster can rightly consider himself a first-team regular rather than a stand-in.

And Mousinho has been impressed with how the Canary has handled defensive challenges.

He added: ‘Abu also now tracks back, starting to understand the press and how we go about doing it.