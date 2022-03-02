'We know we're causing problems': Leicester City man on Fratton's new darling and relentless Portsmouth work ethic Sunderland arrival embodies

The Blues striker struck up a promising relationship with new front man O’Brien, as Danny Cowley’s side defeated top-four side Oxford United last night.

An honest toil, tempo and hard running were the cornerstones of the 3-2 success in relentless rain under the Fratton lights.

And it was the attacking players who set the tone for the victory as Cowley returned to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

George Hirst celebrates his Oxford United goal with Aiden O'Brien Louis Thompson.

Hirst impressed as he led the line, provided an attacking focal point and bagged his sixth goal of the season.

Meanwhile, O’Brien continues to endear himself to Pompey fans with his non-stop energy, as he was given his second start since joining from Sunderland.

Hirst sees an attacking understanding with the ex-Millwall man which can blossom over the remainder of the season.

He said: ‘Aiden’s a player I feel on the same wavelength with. We both work hard.

‘We’re lucky we’ve got a squad of players like that.

‘Whether it’s me Aiden, Tyler or Ronan, whoever’s up there, we know what we’ll get from each other.

‘Me and Aiden went in at half-time and just said “we’ll keep going - because we know we’re causing them a lot of problems”.

‘I think we did that in the second half.

‘We helped keep it up there, were physical and ran the channels.

‘Maybe it just gives the rest of the lads a bit of a boost when we do that.

‘For us, it’s just about helping each other out.’

The Oxford win makes it 13 points out of 15 for Pompey and saw them move up a place to 10th in the table.

Talk of the play-offs has been on the backburner after the side’s struggles at the turn of the year, and Hirst is happy for his loan club to stay under the radar.

He added: ‘While it’s still there to be had, we believe we can do it.

‘All the time we’re putting in performances like that, I think we’ve got a chance.

‘We showed the fight, desire and character to go out there and win the game.