‘We looked comfortable’: Bolton Wanderers boss’ verdict after Portsmouth touchline antics

The promotion chasers gave up a lead as they fell to a 3-1 reverse at Fratton Park - shipping three goals in 17 minutes from set pieces.

That put paid to a run of six league wins from seven, with the Trotters losing just two of their previous 17 outings going into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evatt was under the spotlight, as he received a caution from referee Stephen Martin for his constant first-half remonstrations.

The Bolton manager was frustrated with the manner of the goals conceded, with his assessment his team were in control of the game.

Evatt told the Bolton News: ‘We had done the hard part and got ourselves ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We looked relatively comfortable, (James) Trafford hadn’t had much to do before the first goal.

‘But it is three set plays. We speak about the fine details, the small margins in football matches, and we have not done our jobs. It isn’t like us, really. We look like a team that had played eight games this month, fatigued and tired, and this is a really tough place to come.

Ian Evatt.

‘We will dust ourselves down and go again. The players have given everything this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Other teams are going to have to play seven or eight-game months, so we are in a strong position.

‘We’ll debrief the goals and go again.

We were comfortable second half, in control, and the goal came out of the blue.

‘That is football and what happens when you don’t do your jobs from set plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had spoken about this on Monday. It had happened too many times against Port Vale where we didn’t get punished. It happened again tonight.’

With Bolton in a busy period of games and making it to Wembley last week in the Papa John’s Trophy, Evatt felt there were signs of mental strain in his team’s display.

He added:‘I think it was mental fatigue. In general play we didn’t give away too many chances.

‘It is not doing your job at set plays. Resting when you should be organising and getting set quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That was especially the case for the second one. The first one we allow a free runner and didn’t get any physical contact, and that is not like us.

‘There has to be something in the fact they were mentally drained.