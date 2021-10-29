That’s after Danny Cowley conceded he could explore trying to free up loan space in his squad during the January transfer window.

The Blues currently have five loanees on their books – Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Miguel Azeez, Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst.

Bazunu and Romeo are regulars in the Pompey starting XI, but the latter three have all struggled to make their mark.

Norwich loan man Ahadme excelled in pre-season and has repeated that form in specially arranged friendlies - scoring 10 times in non-competitive fixtures for the club.

Yet he has failed to find the net for the Blues in a competitive fixture and has regularly been absent from match-day squads.

All eight of striker Hirst's League One outings have arrived via the bench – despite John Marquis’ well-documented difficulties with scoring. He’s also yet to get off the mark for his new side.

Meanwhile, reported Arsenal teenage sensation Azeez has totalled just 59 minutes on the field in a Blues shirt.

George Hirst replaced John Marquis during Pompey's 4-0 defeat against Ipswich.

Cowley said the trio still have plenty of time to force their way into his first-team thinking.

But he also revealed Pompey might explore alternative loan options by moving one or two back to their parent club in January.

And that’s a strategy many – not all – Pompey fans on Twitter are okay with.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@StuartBettey: All 3 going back wouldn’t be a loss.

@pompey0: Get rid of all three-all sub standard. We need better quality!

@LukeEllisPUP: Still a chance Azeez may come good if he can adapt to men’s football.

In an ideal world I’d like Ahadme, Hirst, Downing, Harrison to all leave, recall Johnson, and bring in a centre back and 2 more forwards.

@jeffharris_665: They’re not good enough.

@WELLS35: Can we at least give some of them a chance before we move them on?

@LukeHurrenpfc: Send Hirst and Ahadme back.

@tho00256154: The named loans not had consistent playing time to be judged!

We continue with Marquis and get zero return in terms of goals!

And the loans in question were Cowley’s choices whom obviously has little faith in them!

@1970smPo: Yep need players for the here & now if we want to consolidate this season.

@jamieparkie: Hirst and Ahadme, both a complete waste of space in our squad.

Paul Carden: Eventually a team will give these players a run of games and only then will we know if any of them are any good.