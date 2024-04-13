Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho surveyed the tantalising target of one more point for promotion - and admitted Pompey ‘probably deserved’ to lose at Bolton.

The Blues head into successive Fratton Park fixtures against Barnsley and Wigan in the knowledge a draw will secure a Championship return, with two points for the title.

They edged closer to their goal with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Bolton, although Mousinho was deeply disappointed with his team’s opening 45 minutes.

John Mousinho's Pompey edged closer to promotion following a 1-1 draw at Bolton. Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire

Despite taking the lead through Abu Kamara’s seventh-minute goal, the hosts pegged them back, forcing a strong rear-guard action from the League One leaders.

And while pleased with the second-half showing, he was unhappy about the opening half.

He told The News: ‘It was a fantastic result for us. In terms of the league position and keeping Bolton at arm’s length, it was really important.

‘We obviously came to Bolton to try to win the game, during the match we made the substitutions to try to win it, but if you take the context of what the point does for us and on balance of the game Bolton probably deserved to win it, it was a really good point.

‘It’s a really difficult place to play, Bolton have beaten many sides here, they put five past Reading last week, and I was really pleased with the performance in the second half.

‘I was a bit displeased with how we responded to going a goal up. It was seven minutes of really good football, we created a couple of chances, put one of them into the back of the net - and then made some really poor decisions.

‘We slashed at a few clearances and didn’t do enough in terms of tracking runners and staying with Bolton players.

‘But we regrouped at half-time and it was a much better performance in the second half, where we perhaps could have nicked it as well.

‘Overall, I’m really pleased with the way we defended in the second half.’

The Blues are now five points clear of Derby with a game in hand, while Bolton are nine points away with three fixtures remaining.

Derby won 3-0 against Leyton Orient, although Peterborough lost ground following a 5-0 thumping at Oxford United.

Mousinho added: ‘We were really poor in the first half after we scored. It actually took Bolton equalising for us to click back into gear and decide that we wanted to play a bit more.