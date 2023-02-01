The Pompey new-boy started his career at the Northern Premier League side and regularly goes back to Ewen Fields to see how all those at the club are getting on.

Lane clearly retains a huge amount of respect and love for the club – and the feeling is mutual, with Davies giving the left-sided player a glowing reference upon his Fratton Park arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what he had to say...

‘The first time I saw Paddy play, we were playing a Sunderland side in the FA Youth Cup.

‘Hyde beat them 10-0 and Paddy scored about four goals. During the game, we were like: ”wow, he’s good”, so it didn’t take long for our manager at the time, Darren Kelly, to invite him to train with the first team.

‘He then made the first team and we wanted him to sign a contract. He was initially a bit wary, but we said: “listen, if anyone comes in for you, we would never stand in your way”.

‘There was a few club chasing him and a few clubs offered us more than what Fleetwood did. But Fleetwood invited him down for a fortnight’s training, he liked the club and the rest is history.

Paddy Lane has joined Pompey on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

‘But Paddy never forgets his roots. He comes back and talks to our academy lads about the pathway forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s been back a few times and he’s certainly filled out since going full-time. He’s quite a strong boy now. He left as a boy but is a man now.

‘When he made his debut for us, he played wide left because he was slimmer then.

‘Paddy then started to play the left side of midfield, but if you were to ask me his best position, I would say he’s the perfect wing-back.

Paddy Lane Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s very versatile. He doesn’t lack pace but at the same time he doesn’t have blistering pace.

‘What I’ve always liked about him, though, is when the ball comes to him, he has a fantastic first touch and he sort of shapes his body to go one way and then goes the other. And when he crosses the ball on the run, he can cross the ball with great accuracy.

‘He’s a great free-kick taker as well. He’s very technical, can ping a ball on his left foot and is very accurate.

‘Paddy’s also a good footballer, he’s got a beautiful left foot, his touch and his passing with his left foot is fantastic, and we used to call him Merlin because of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The player’s also got a great temperament as well. Nothing fazes him and he’s a lovely boy.

‘His temperament is fantastic. He’s very, very calm. You never see him ranting and raving. He just goes out and plays his football.

‘He’s a very, very confident boy and has a lot of confidence in his own ability. But there’s no edge on him, he’s a lovely, lovely lad.

‘He’s had a few injuries and he went out of the side at Fleetwood this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I spoke to him recently and said to him about being out of the side and, to be fair, he didn’t knock the manager.

‘He said he had been injured and admitted it had been hard been getting back in.