We were in the ascendancy - Portsmouth boss reflects on see-saw encounter as perfect start ends at Doncaster Rovers

Danny Cowley (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

The Blues boss admitted his team lost their way in the first half of today’s 0-0 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium, as their 100 per cent league start came to an end.

But Pompey rallied after the break and pressed for a goal as the half wore on - but saw Shaun Williams’ penalty saved with 12 minutes left.

Cowley said: ‘We had a good way into the game and were able to wrestle control, possession and territory.

‘We lost our way in the middle part of the first half with some technical errors, though, and not working hard enough to create angles for each other.

‘As a consequence they were able to get into their rhythm and they’ve got some nice patterns, nice rotations and they’ve got some really technical footballers.

‘We lost intensity of our press because we kept giving the ball away, and we have to dominate possession if we are to press as aggressively as we like.

‘But we were able to rectify that and I felt we were the better team in the second half and were in the ascendancy.