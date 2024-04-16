‘Welcome to pantheon of greats’. ‘Now a Pompey legend’. ’Pure magic’: Jordan Cross’ ratings on night of Portsmouth title glory against Barnsley

The ratings are in from under the lights at Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Apr 2024, 22:01 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 22:19 BST

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw things from PO4.

Conor Shaughnessy was MOTM as Pompey became champios

1. Pompey ratings

Conor Shaughnessy was MOTM as Pompey became champios

What a blessing Norris has been this season - epitomised by this display. Full range of passing on show matched by critical intervention to deny McAtee. Couldn’t be faulted.

2. Will Norris - 8

What a blessing Norris has been this season - epitomised by this display. Full range of passing on show matched by critical intervention to deny McAtee. Couldn't be faulted.

Clearly wasn't right early on and replaced by Rafferty - still managed some brilliant hassling to get the crowd on its feet.

3. Zak Swanson - 6

Clearly wasn't right early on and replaced by Rafferty - still managed some brilliant hassling to get the crowd on its feet.

Welcome to the Pompey pantheon of greats, Conor! Thumping header made his side champions with more late drama. Caught out for second goal but made block after block. What a season for the Irishman!

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 9

Welcome to the Pompey pantheon of greats, Conor! Thumping header made his side champions with more late drama. Caught out for second goal but made block after block. What a season for the Irishman!

