Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw things from PO4.
1. Pompey ratings
Conor Shaughnessy was MOTM as Pompey became champios
2. Will Norris - 8
What a blessing Norris has been this season - epitomised by this display. Full range of passing on show matched by critical intervention to deny McAtee. Couldn’t be faulted.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson - 6
Clearly wasn't right early on and replaced by Rafferty - still managed some brilliant hassling to get the crowd on its feet. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 9
Welcome to the Pompey pantheon of greats, Conor! Thumping header made his side champions with more late drama. Caught out for second goal but made block after block. What a season for the Irishman! Photo: Jason Brown
