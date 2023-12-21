The Blues head coach currently has five wide men available to him entering the Christmas period

John Mousinho has ruled out signing any more wingers in the January transfer window.

Although the Blues boss stresses that’s the view ‘at the moment’.

With Anthony Scully now making his long-awaited return from injury, Pompey suddenly have five available wide men on their books heading into the second half of the campaign.

The former Lincoln man joins Abu Kamara, Paddy Lane, Gavin Whyte and Josh Martin, with all having been involved over the Blues’ last two matches - Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Anthony Scully's return gives John Mousinho five wingers to chose from. Pictures:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As it stands, Mousinho is delighted with his options and ruled out adding to the five-man pool when the window reopens next month.

And while League One leaders Pompey are intent on recruiting to bolster their charge towards the Championship, it’s a department not currently looking to be addressed.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We have five wingers at the moment - Josh Martin, Anthony, Gavin Whyte, Paddy and Abu.

‘Barring Anthony, who has been injured, four of them are performing well. Abu’s in really good form, Paddy is in sparkling form at the moment, while Gavin has shown his best glimpses when he’s come on recently.

‘Josh is incredibly unlucky to find himself in there after a couple of league displays. He was one of our sparks against Blackpool and then, at Burton, I thought he was really good as well.

‘We are looking quite healthy in that department all of a sudden, whereas we were previously operating with just Paddy and Abu for a long, long period.

‘When Connor Ogilvie returns as well, it gives us another option with Jack (Sparkes) on the left, so in that department at the moment we’re looking okay. I don’t think we’ll be bringing any more wingers in.

‘If anything comes up which we think would significantly strengthen us then we’re not going to dismiss it out of hand, but, at the moment, we are looking pretty well stocked.’

Since the Blackpool defeat, Kamara and Lane have switched wings - with excellent effect.

Lane, now operating on the left, scored twice at Northampton, while the right-sided Kamara grabbed a double in last weekend’s 3-0 triumph at Shrewsbury.

Mousinho added: ‘Paddy and Abu are playing very well and it’s tough for everybody else to try to come in underneath it, but I am really, really happy.

‘Since that Blackpool game, we’ve had some fierce competition in wide areas. I’ve shuffled it around a bit with Abu on the right and Paddy fronting himself a new position on the left, but he’s doing it really well.