Pompey play three 30-minute periods at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre, so here’s who was hot or not during the opening two parts of the match.
1. Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Gosport Borough and Portsmouth at Privett Park, Gosport, United Kingdom on 3 July 2022.
Alex Bass - 6
Little to do, but produced a lovely bit of ball juggling over an attacking bearing down on him after put in trouble by Clark Robertson's lofted pass back. Picture: Jason Brown
Photo: Jason Brown
2. SwansonSigns.jpg
Zak Swanson - 6
Made an important defensive intervention early in the game, reading it well, while at the other end put in a testing deep cross from the right at the end of the third period. Picture: Portsmouth FC
Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Havant & Waterlooville FC and Portsmouth at Westleigh Park, Havant , United Kingdom on 2 July 2022.
Sean Raggett - 6
Picked up where he left off last season. Strong and comfortable, but came off on 45 minutes with a knock. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Portsmouth defender Clark Robertson warms up during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Gosport Borough and Portsmouth at Privett Park, Gosport, United Kingdom on 3 July 2022.
Clark Robertson - 6
Always a great outlet on the ball and partnership with Raggett as secure as ever. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Photo: Jason Brown