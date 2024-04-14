Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well that performance has proved me right; we’re better than them. If JDB has his shooting boots, we win that comfortably. Not to mention the woodwork being hit. @andybroomeBWFC

We were the better team today, but they have taken four points off us and will win the league Tuesday. On what planet are we better than them? @_ScottJBowers

How do you work out that we are better than them? They are 9 points clear have a better goal difference and head to head have taken 4 points off us to our 1.... not one thing about it suggests we are better than them @PeterWard3

Pompey again showed the grit, resilience and nous they have all season to get a point away to a very good Bolton team. Top for a reason.@IanDarke

There are multiple reasons why #Pompey deserve to get promoted this season. And here’s another. They’ve not lost to any of the sides currently in the top six. That’s hugely significance. They’ve won the big battles, as well as the smaller ones. @chriswisey

Good evening to all Bolton fans, congratulations for winning the Santos pocketed Yengi trophy. Cheers for the 4 points lads #Pompey #BWFC @UpThePompz

At our best, not a team in the league who can out play us, just seen that with the league winners desperately hanging on. But this is a big difference between us & Pompey, I don’t feel Evatt would ever go to another team and “set up not to lose” & that costs us sometimes. #BWFC @Ryan_H_001

On reflection, I think #BWFC probably deserved all 3 based on the chances they created but yet again, this #pompey team shows no sign of waving the white flag. This group is just phenomenal. We do it on Tuesday @djliamh·14h Thought we were brilliant today and deserved more than just a point. Santos was immense, that’s the best game he’s had in a while. Congratulations #pompey on winning the league, enjoy your celebrations at home on Tuesday you deserve it. Hopefully we see you next season. #bwfc @meganbarringto2

Good Game between 2 Great teams today! I Bet Pompey fans are happy with a draw especially now u can win the league at home (congrats btw) no salty from me I follow Pompey as I have a lot of family there! Good luck Next season #bwfc #pompey @CurttFPS_

Something else achieved by Pompey today... three months unbeaten - for the second time in one season. That is incredible.@stevebone1