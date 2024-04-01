Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has bemoaned his side’s injury record as they battle to keep pace with Pompey in the promotion race.

The Trotters have collected one win from their last five matches, slipping 11 points behind the long-time League One leaders.

They were held to a goalless draw at Stevenage on Good Friday and today host Reading (3pm), with more than 24,000 tickets already sold.

However, according to Evatt, Bolton’s lengthening injury list has left them ‘going into these fights and battles with a water pistol rather than an armada’.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has bemoaned his side's injury problems. Picture: PA

They currently have nine players sidelined, including leading scorer Dion Charles and goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, as well as Gethin Jones and Randell Williams.

Pompey have had their own injury problems to contend with, of course, with 14 players unavailable for the recent win at Peterborough, of which six were ruled out for the season by February 2.

Nonetheless, Bolton's manager is convinced injuries have impacted their challenge as Derby and Pompey sprint further head in the automatic promotion spots.

Evatt told BBC Sport Manchester: ‘We're going into these fights and battles with a water pistol rather than an armada and that’s what it feels like when we’ve got nine key players missing.

‘But they’re going to come back and they will be back and we just need to make sure that firstly we take care of Monday.

‘Then we’ll see what happens for the remainder of the season.’

With two wins in their last eight matches, Bolton are battling with fading hopes of catching the top two.

Although they will be hoping Pompey do them a favour by defeating second-placed Derby at Fratton Park in Tuesday night’s televised fixture (8pm).

‘We have seen this season how unpredictable results can be – I mean, nobody would have thought Carlisle would beat Peterborough, or Cambridge would go to Barnsley and win. Things happen.

‘We have four out of six at home now and we can get the gap to three points if we beat Reading before their game on Tuesday, with our extra game. And that levels things out again if what we need to happen, happens.

‘It is slightly reliant on the opposition, of course, but I think if we win six games we get promoted, I genuinely believe that.

‘The type of league this is, it is challenging to win that many games and they are not all going to do it. That has to be our aim.

‘Stevenage was arguably our most difficult game of the final seven. And I think the Peterborough one will suit us more, I really do.

