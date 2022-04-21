And the Blues head coach has pinpointed the quality of his playing squad as tangible proof.

Pompey head into their final three League One matches of the season requiring five more points to equal last term’s tally of 72 points.

Although a sustained play-off challenge has disappointingly failed to materialise, Cowley is convinced the club have progressed – both on and off the pitch.

He highlights a haul of 29 points from 16 games since the January transfer window closed, just shy of an encouraging two points per game.

And with Gillingham visiting Fratton Park on Saturday, the Blues boss is hopeful of providing further evidence of their ongoing progress.

He told The News: ‘There has been a lot of change and there was a lot of change needed, both in terms of personal and process.

‘We still have lots to do, there’s no hiding place from that.

Danny Cowley insists it's a 'fact' that Pompey have progressed on and off the pitch over the last 12 months. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘But I know we are in a stronger place today than where we were this time last year – and that’s a fact.

‘That doesn't mean we haven’t got a lot to do and obviously you are in a competitive environment where everybody else in League One has continued to move forward, as we’ve seen.

‘I think we know that levels at the top-end of the division have increased dramatically in the last 12-18 months.

‘But we are stronger and, for instance, the quality of the players is in a better place.

‘We’ve said before that we didn’t want to lose Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor to name two, but, if you look at the other players that went in the summer and January transfer windows, it was probably the right time for them.

‘I look at this group post the January window and results show that if we win on Saturday against Gillingham, which will be tough, then we’ll be on two points a game.

‘That’s the sign of a good team. It’s always a target I give my sides because I know that, ultimately, it equates to automatic promotion.

‘We know the areas we’d like to improve, such as our athleticism, pace, and one-v-one moments at the top-end of the pitch.

‘We also need to add depth, we’d like a set-piece taker, and a little more leadership.

‘If we can add those qualities and keep this group together then I think we’ll be in a really good place to be competitive next year.’

Pompey are closing in on a head of football operations this month, replacing Roberto Gagliardi.

While Cowley insists other improvements behind the scenes are also raising the bar.

He added: ‘We have also improved the provisions that support the first-team, we are making good progress within our Academy, while our recruitment methods and way of working are better.

‘We have done a lot of work in coaching and analysis, although still have lots of improvements to make in some of the other provisions that support the first-team.

‘Sometimes it’s not tangible, it’s not for everybody to see, but we know these are the foundations you need to put in place if you’re going to have sustained success.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron