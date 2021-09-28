Lee Brown admits Pompey's form isn't good enough following defeat to Burton. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

With the Blues looking to win their first match since August, they fell to a 2-1 loss to Jimmy Floyd Hasslebank’s Brewers – which extended their winless run to eight games in all competitions.

Pompey came into tonight’s fixture off the back of two respectable draws against Plymouth and Charlton, but still conceded twice in each.

With the Pompey goal breached twice again, Brown admitted the Blues won’t find success playing like that at the back.

What follows a worrying pattern for the Blues is that individual errors are arguably undoing their hard work in attacking areas.

Kieron Freeman and Sean Williams’ lapse in concentration let the team down against Plymouth, and similar mistakes have arisen in both matches since.

Tonight, Burton were making the most of Pompey’s passing play at the back and pounced on both occasions to net at the Pirelli Stadium.

Following Clark Robertson’s injury lay-off, the 31-year-old has been wearing the captain’s armband – and offered a no-nonsense view of Pompey’s current form.

Brown said: ‘We’re killing ourselves by conceding two goals and we need to put a stop to it pretty damn quickly.

‘It’s a real problem for us at the moment. It’s not good enough. You can not concede two goals a game at any level.

‘If you continue to do so, you’re not going to do anything in this division. If you concede two goals in any game, you won’t get anything. We need to find the solutions pretty quickly.

‘I’m thoroughly, thoroughly disappointed. You can’t come away from that with anything with a performance like that, really. We’re all disappointed across the board.

‘Look, we need to bounce back, we’re very low in there at the moment. We’ve come off probably two good performances but we didn’t pick up the results we should have.