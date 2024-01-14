The loss of the Manchester City starlet is significant for Pompey in the eyes of the O's boss.

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens believes his side are ‘miles better’ than Pompey after doing a demolition job on John Mousinho’s men.

And Wellens believes taking on a Blues side without Alex Robertson is a much more appealing prospect, as they served up a 3-0 revenge mission at Fratton Park.

Orient took Pompey apart with three goals in 20 minutes and then looked comfortable in the second half, after going down to a 4-0 home reverse at Brisbane Road in August.

Wellens felt the goal swung on Pompey’s penalty miss and killer third goal before the break, against a side missing Robertson’s mercurial talent.

He told Leyton Orient’s YouTube channel: ‘It’s a good time to play Portsmouth, because they’ve just lost Robertson who’s an excellent player.

‘We started well and we never gave them any breathing space. The kick-off was excellent and got us up the pitch straightaway, we pressed them and they couldn’t really play through us.

‘They had a few chances in the first half with the penalty and Bishop’s header, but we had quite a few opportunities to score a few more goals.

‘Coming here is a tough game and tough environment, but an environment we learned from the Bolton game (where they conceded three goals in the first 10 minutes). Everyone contributed and the work-rate was brilliant.

‘There were two pivotal moments - the penalty miss and the goal just before half-time.

‘I turned around at 28 minutes and said “we’re miles better than these”, but it’s reminiscent of the game we played at home. That was never a 4-0 defeat and we should’ve been in the lead, but today we got the goals at the right time.’

Even at 3-0 Wellens was worried about the influence of the Pompey crowd on the game, who he felt stuck with their team despite events on the pitch.

He added: ‘Portsmouth are a really good team with experience all over the pitch who make the right decisions. You’ve got Pack and Morrell and Lowery coming on - really good footie players who make the right decisions - and they get to that level.

‘You take you goals at the right time it gives you confidence and changes the mood of this place and the supporters, who I must say stuck with them.

‘The penalty save was a big moment because if it went to 2-1 this crowd would then have been right up for it with a goal before half-time. We had a bit of luck with the penalty save, but we deserved the three points.

