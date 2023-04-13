That’s again the message from Andy Cullen as the Blues seek to upgrade their training ground with the creation of more pitches and improved facilities on and off the pitch.

Early last year, Portsmouth City Council Housing and Economic land availability plans identified a section of the Copnor Road site for potential housing.

And Pompey’s chief executive insists that continues to remain their stance.

Cullen told The News: ‘It’s in the local plan, so remains an option.

‘However, we don’t have any firm plans to do that at the moment, and, while it may be in the local plan, any further residential building is obviously subject to planning consent – and it’s quite a long process to that particular stage.

‘We are not property developers, we are a football club, and, at the moment, we’re looking at the best way we can configure the training ground to constantly improve and create a quality environment for players, coaches, medical teams and analysts to come to work in the best possible environment.

Pompey bought the Roko site in June 2021 and rebranded it - but deny they are looking to build housing on a section of their land. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘We own the freehold, so any development on that site would potentially benefit Portsmouth Football Club, that’s why it always remains an option.

‘But at the moment it would be subject to lots of different conditions.

‘I just want to focus on getting into the building, improving our pitches and getting to the stage where we can reduce the number of facilities across the city the Academy are using.’

Under the entry 111 of Portsmouth City Council Housing and Economic land availability plans, the area is referred to as ‘Open space at Roko, Copnor Road’.

Other areas identified include Kensington Crescent police station, the City Records Office, Gladys Avenue Laundry, the Good Companion pub, and The News Centre.

Pompey moved to their training ground in December 2014 following a nomadic period playing at pitches across the city.