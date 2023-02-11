'We're off the pace. Season is over. Changes needed' - Portsmouth fans vent frustrations after 3-1 defeat at Plymouth

And with many believing the season is now over, there’s calls for major changes in the playing squad.

Here’s what supporters on Twitter have been saying as the Blues slip back to 11th in the League One table.

@GavH_: I don’t think we played that bad today, one defected shot, Raggett mistake and hit on the break going for equaliser ! Our main problem is we didn’t create any good chances #Pompey.

@JHancock46: Sloppy, soft, naive.

So many of these players need moving on in the summer, and need to be replaced with good footballers - not stop-gaps, veterans looking for one more payday, and not rejects from our rivals.

@CivilFlyer23: Reality check. Season is probably over. Interest well and truly lost.

@PeanutPompey: A game that shows just how off the pace #Pompey are.

Finn Azaz celebrates Plymouth's second goal in their 3-1 win against Pompey.

Not much threat up top, lacking pace in the middle & still far 2 shakey at the back.

A good effort, but clearly second best for most of the game. We are so far away from the top teams in L1. Very frustrating.

@mickthompson10: Too many mistakes from #pompey to stop average Plymouth today.

@Jamesr02_: Dominated by a much better team is all I can really say.

Shows how much more work there is to do, I look forward to a proper summer window under Richard Hughes.

@PompeyG90: Squad needed ripping apart .. Jacobs takes too long to get up to speed after a injury, then gets injured.. Dale offers us very little going forward, Tunni isn’t good enough. Raggett is having a woefull season. Pack lacks pace and longer the game goes on, there’s more space.

@Up_In_Lights13: No one is surprised. We all knew getting anything from this game would be a bonus and nothing more. We have a couple of games coming up where we need to and should get 3 points from them and that’s where we need to focus.