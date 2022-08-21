Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker left the bench to win and convert the penalty which proved key to defeating Bristol Rovers 3-1 at Fratton Park.

Pigott’s second goal of the season restored Pompey’s lead after being pegged back by Aaron Collins, who cancelled out Connor Ogilvie’s opener.

The Ipswich Town loanee has found himself on the bench for Cowley’s men in the past three games, after his maiden Blues finish against Cardiff in the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s been no dissent from the 28-year-old, however, as he maintained his professionalism amid any disappointment being felt.

Cowley believes that kind of conduct is typical of the attitude flowing through the Pompey camp as their unbeaten start to the season is extended.

And having that team-first mentality will be key if the season is to develop into a successful one for the Blues.

Cowley said: ‘I was really proud of the bench and the finishers as we call them.

Joe Pigott

‘Reeco, Dane and Joe Pigott, in particular.

‘Joe scored against Cardiff in the last game he started, played really well and then hasn’t started the next two.

‘You can either sulk and let the individual disappointment get bigger than the group.

‘He hasn’t though, he’s trained well and been really professional.

‘Then when the team needs him and that moment arises he’s ready to take it.

‘This is what good professionals do and we’re proud of him.’

The Bristol Rovers win keeps Pompey third in the table and makes it three wins and two draws from the first five league fixtures, along with a the Carabao Cup success at Cardiff.

Pompey were the dominant force for two-thirds of the game before Collins levelled in the 61st minute.

Cowley’s side went after the visitors with relentless pressing, which Joey Barton’s side struggled to contend with.

A combination of choosing the wrong final pass and failing to take chances, meant Pompey didn’t get more than one goal for their impressive play.

Cowley believes that is something his team can learn from as they aim for success this term.

He added: ‘We talk a lot about trying to take the chances.

‘We’re not scared of our forwards missing them.

‘We work hard in the final third and final phase of the game because we know how important it is, but they are human beings.

‘We will create chances and miss chances, we understand that.