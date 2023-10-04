‘We’re very angry’: Wycombe boss’ furious response to ref call over late, late Portsmouth winner
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chairboys manager is adamant the defender fouled keeper Max Stryjek, as the Blues grabbed a dramatic 98th-minute winner at Fratton Park.
And that left Bloomfield fuming as his in-form side came away from PO4 empty handed.
He told Wycombe’s official site: ‘It’s extreme heartbreak to concede in the manner we did. We’re very angry.
‘I was so proud of the performance the boys put in. I thought we carried a threat in the second half when you’d expect Portsmouth to be in the ascendancy. They were at times, but we saw that out.
‘So we’re really disappointed to concede the goal at the end, and really frustrated for the supporters who came and gave their backing.
‘But unfortunately for the second game in a row the decisions are going against us - and it doesn’t feel fair.
‘It’s a foul on the goalkeeper. The corner gets put in the box, Max goes to catch it and it’s a clear foul.
‘The defender from the opposition jumps into him and takes his arm away so he can’t catch the ball and doesn’t make any contact with the ball.
‘So it’s extremely frustrating. I’m angry, I’m disappointed and frustrated.’
Wycombe arrived at Pompey in good form after winning four of their past five in the league, losing one in seven in League One.
Bloomfield was proud of what he saw from his players against a strong Blues side, who he felt should’ve had Tino Anjorin sent off for a stamp on Josh Scowen.
He added: I’m also extremely proud of the players. For a second time in a row we’ve gone to an away ground and put on a display.
‘We maybe weren’t as free-flowing as we were at Charlton second half, but I’m extremely proud of what they’re doing at the moment and they should be proud of themselves.
‘We knew we’re were coming up against a very good Portsmouth team and the respect we had to pay them.
‘We were looking forward to coming here and showing our best selves - and I thought to a degree we showed that.
‘There was a stamp on Josh right in front of the dugout that four officials managed to miss as well.
‘Unfortunately, big decisions are going against us at this moment in time.’