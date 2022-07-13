The highly-regarded goalkeeper is having a medical today ahead of arriving at Fratton Park on a season-long loan.
In turn, that could potentially free up Alex Bass to make the switch to Crawley, who have indicated their interest in the 24-year-old.
Griffiths has been Cowley’s prime goalkeeping target this summer following Gavin Bazunu’s return to parent club Manchester City.
The 20-year-old featured 35 times for Lincoln last season, following a productive loan spell with Cheltenham in 2020-21.
That Whaddon Road form saw Griffiths emerge as a target for Cowley last summer, only to instead secure the loan services of Bazunu.
Now the Blues’ head coach has finally got his man, filling a crucial team vacancy.
Griffiths will join Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty as summer captures by Pompey.
Yet the strike force remains a glaring problem, with no senior forwards on Pompey’s books ahead of the July 30 kick-off.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
