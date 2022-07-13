The highly-regarded goalkeeper is having a medical today ahead of arriving at Fratton Park on a season-long loan.

In turn, that could potentially free up Alex Bass to make the switch to Crawley, who have indicated their interest in the 24-year-old.

Griffiths has been Cowley’s prime goalkeeping target this summer following Gavin Bazunu’s return to parent club Manchester City.

The 20-year-old featured 35 times for Lincoln last season, following a productive loan spell with Cheltenham in 2020-21.

That Whaddon Road form saw Griffiths emerge as a target for Cowley last summer, only to instead secure the loan services of Bazunu.

Now the Blues’ head coach has finally got his man, filling a crucial team vacancy.

Griffiths will join Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty as summer captures by Pompey.

West Brom's Josh Griffiths will become Pompey's fourth signing of the summer. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Yet the strike force remains a glaring problem, with no senior forwards on Pompey’s books ahead of the July 30 kick-off.

